Bar Hours Extended for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation A.11564/S.9990A which temporarily extends permissible hours for bars and restaurants during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The new law allows on-premises licensees to sell alcoholic beverages until 4 a.m. from June 11, 2026 through July 20, 2026. This change will help bars, restaurants and other on-premises establishments meet increased demand during one of the world’s largest sporting events, while maintaining an orderly and time-limited framework for alcohol service. The new law builds on the Governor’s World Cup One-Day Permit through the State Liquor Authority allowing event organizers to host off-site activations and expanded outdoor activations.

“The World Cup is coming to New York and I want every New Yorker and local business to be part of the action and celebration, no ticket required,” Governor Hochul said. “From the first kick to the last whistle, bars and restaurants across our state can stay open throughout the tournament, bringing New Yorkers together to cheer on every goal and supporting small businesses across the state.”

New York State Liquor Authority Chair Lily M. Fan said, “New York’s restaurants, bars, taverns and hospitality businesses will play an important role in welcoming fans from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This legislation gives local businesses a clear, temporary framework to serve visitors during this once-in-a-generation event. We thank Governor Hochul, Senator Skoufis and Assemblymember Stirpe for their leadership and sponsorship of this legislation, and look forward to helping New York’s hospitality industry make the most of this extraordinary event.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “With 1.2 million visitors expected to arrive in the region for the World Cup this summer, this temporary expansion of operating hours will make this once-in-a-lifetime event memorable for New York fans, as well as a boon for small businesses. I thank the Governor for her leadership and Assemblymember Stirpe for his partnership in this legislation.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “The World Cup is an event watched by billions of people across the world and millions right here in New York. Communities across the state will gather together to enjoy the spectacle that happens only once every four years. This tournament will last 39 days. The legislation we’re proposing provides a rare opportunity for businesses in every part of New York to host watch parties onsite, as well as conduct business outside of normal business hours. New York will maximize the moment for both fans and businesses for the entirety of the tournament!”

Key provisions of the new law include:

From June 11, 2026 through July 20, 2026, on-premises consumption licensees may sell or offer for sale alcoholic beverages until 4 a.m., notwithstanding more restrictive county-adopted hours.

The temporary change does not apply where the State Liquor Authority has imposed more restrictive hours as a condition of a license.

The law takes effect immediately and expires and is deemed repealed on July 21, 2026.

The legislation builds on Governor Hochul’s broader efforts to help local businesses, municipalities and communities prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Earlier this year, the Governor announced the State Liquor Authority’s World Cup One-Day Permit to support off-site fan events, public watch parties and expanded outdoor activations during the tournament.

Together, these efforts are intended to help New York’s hospitality industry, local communities and visitors safely enjoy World Cup festivities across the state.