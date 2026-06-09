Isabel B. Kirk to Appear on Love Experts TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isabel B. Kirk, founder of DC VA Counseling & Psychotherapy LLC, a psychotherapy practice serving clients across Washington, DC, Virginia, and Maryland, is set to appear on Love Experts TV, where she will share insights on attachment-focused therapy, emotional regulation, trauma, and relationship dynamics.Love Experts is a television series exploring the science, psychology, and real-world experience behind modern relationships. Each episode features respected professionals from the world of dating, relationship coaching, psychology, matchmaking, and human connection. Through candid conversations and expert insight, the series examines what truly drives attraction, communication, compatibility, and long-term partnership.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Kirk will explore how attachment patterns, nervous system responses, and underlying emotional experiences shape anxiety, grief, life transitions, and relationship challenges.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Love Experts TV continues to spotlight professionals offering guidance on emotional and relational well-being.Isabel’s episode will be available soon on streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.loveexpertstv.com/isabel-b-kirk

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