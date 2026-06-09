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Kozarev Confers with Indian Ambassador

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Dušan Kozarev, met today with the Ambassador of the Republic of India, Abhishek Shukla.

Emphasizing that relations between the two countries are founded on mutual respect and a longstanding friendship rooted in the founding days of the Non-Aligned Movement, Kozarev reaffirmed Serbia’s commitment to further strengthening comprehensive cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Referring to the economic ties between the two countries, Kozarev highlighted the considerable potential for their further enhancement, particularly in the field of information technology, bearing in mind India’s leading position in the global IT sector.

Kozarev also expressed gratitude to India for its consistent support for Serbia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for its unchanged position of non-recognition of the unilaterally declared independence of the so-called Kosovo.

Ambassador Shukla reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Serbia, including through intensified contacts at both high and highest levels. He also presented India’s ambitious plans regarding the enhancement of the Embassy of India’s property portfolio and infrastructure investments in Serbia.

The interlocutors agreed to work jointly on increasing the visibility of the two countries’ presence in each other’s capitals.

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Kozarev Confers with Indian Ambassador

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