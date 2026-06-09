Clootrack launches MCP server to bring reliable customer intelligence to any AI work front

Connect your AI Work Front to enterprise customer intelligence with governed MCP access.

New MCP integration enables teams to generate reports, create tickets, trigger alerts and automate workflows, all grounded in governed, AI-ready customer data.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clootrack, the AI Super Agent platform purpose-built for Voice of the Customer intelligence , today announced the launch of Clootrack MCP , a Model Context Protocol server that connects Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini and other AI work fronts to structured and unstructured customer intelligence through a single governed interface.As enterprises race to deploy AI agents across their workflows, a critical gap has emerged. According to MIT Project NANDA, 95% of generative AI pilots delivered no measurable business return, while Gartner predicts organizations will abandon 60% of AI projects unsupported by AI-ready data through 2026.For customer-facing teams, the stakes are even higher. AI agents querying fragmented or ungoverned customer data produce outputs no executive can trust or act on. Clootrack MCP was built to fix that."The biggest bottleneck in enterprise AI adoption is not the AI. It is the data behind it. The bottleneck becomes more severe when the data is unstructured and needs quantifiable context" said Shameel Abdulla, CEO of Clootrack. "With Clootrack MCP, teams can move from raw queries to boardroom-ready decisions in seconds, grounded in customer intelligence that has been validated, governed and made AI-ready from the ground up."One interface for every customer intelligence datasetClootrack MCP exposes a rich context layer spanning Voice of the Customer, churn prediction, price elasticity, sales effectiveness, competitor intelligence, campaign effectiveness and demand forecasting. Built on semantic layers and purpose-built tooling, it delivers 99%+ accuracy across complex schemas and both structured and unstructured data sources, validated across enterprise customer environments.Teams can generate reports, create tickets, trigger alerts and automate workflows directly from their preferred AI work front without writing custom connectors. Role-based access controls ensure users only see data they are authorized to view, PII is anonymized at ingestion, and customer data is never used to train AI models.Built on an open standardClootrack MCP is built on Anthropic's open Model Context Protocol standard, making it compatible with every major AI platform today and any MCP-enabled tool that follows. One integration. Every AI work front.Clootrack MCP is available now. Teams can configure the integration and go live the same day at https://www.clootrack.com/mcp About ClootrackClootrack is an enterprise AI Super Agent platform for VoC intelligence, recognized by OpenAI for processing over 100 billion tokens in VoC analytics. Trusted by 150+ enterprises, it delivers actionable insights with 98% accuracy across 95+ languages. Using patented unsupervised analysis and customizable AI agent workflows, Clootrack surfaces hidden patterns, quantifies business impact and turns customer voice into revenue-aligned decisions. GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-compliant and ISO 27001-certified. For more information, visit www.clootrack.com

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