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The Business Research Company's Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $7.63 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The silicon carbide technical ceramic market has been gaining substantial traction recently, driven by its unique properties and expanding applications across various industries. As demand grows for advanced materials that can withstand extreme conditions, this market is set for considerable development in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, major players, and regional trends shaping this sector.

Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Size and Projected Growth

The silicon carbide technical ceramic market has experienced significant expansion over recent years. It is projected to grow from $5.51 billion in 2025 to $5.89 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This historical growth has been driven by strong demand from industrial furnace applications, metallurgical processes, early adoption in aerospace, superior durability compared to metals, and the rise of machinery manufacturing sectors.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $7.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this future expansion include the increasing use of silicon carbide ceramics in electric vehicle power electronics, the growth of semiconductor fabrication plants, development of renewable energy infrastructure, rising need for corrosion-resistant materials, and innovations in chemical vapor deposition (CVD) silicon carbide technologies. Key trends shaping the market include greater utilization in high-temperature industrial parts, broader adoption in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, expansion in automotive and EV powertrain applications, a surge in demand for wear-resistant ceramics, and a focus on materials offering both lightweight and high strength.

Understanding the Attributes of Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramics

Silicon carbide (SiC) technical ceramic is known for its exceptional hardness, thermal conductivity, and strength, while remaining lightweight and highly durable. It is well-suited to withstand harsh environments, extreme temperatures, and corrosive conditions, making it a preferred choice for demanding industrial and technological uses. The material’s excellent mechanical and thermal characteristics contribute to enhanced efficiency, durability, and longevity in high-performance sectors.

View the full silicon carbide technical ceramic market report:

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Electric Vehicle Demand as a Major Growth Driver for Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramics

One of the primary factors propelling the silicon carbide technical ceramic market is the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs). EVs operate using electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries, and advancements in battery technology—such as improved energy density, faster charging, and reduced costs—are making EVs increasingly practical and affordable. Silicon carbide ceramics play a crucial role in enhancing EV efficiency by improving power electronics, thermal management, and overall energy performance, ultimately delivering better driving range and reliability.

For instance, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration in January 2024 highlighted that in 2023, battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid vehicles accounted for 16.3% of new light-duty vehicle sales in the United States, up from 12.9% in 2022. This upward trend in EV adoption directly supports the growing need for silicon carbide ceramics in automotive applications.

Regional Overview of the Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share for silicon carbide technical ceramics. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. Other key areas analyzed in the market include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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