Aquaculture Public Hearing - Summit Point LLC (2 Proposals)

Time: 1:00 p.m.

The Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is holding public hearings on the aquaculture proposals listed below:

Proposal 1 - APPLICATION DETAILS

Applicant Name: Summit Point LLC Location: Northeast of Sturdivant Island Ledge, Casco Bay, Cumberland Culture Type: Suspended Culture of Shellfish and Marine algae Application Type: Experimental Lease Acreage Requested: 4 acres Term Requested: 3 years

Proposal 2 - APPLICATION DETAILS

Applicant Name: Summit Point LLC Location: North of Sturdivant Island, Casco Bay, Cumberland Culture Type: Suspended Culture of Shellfish and Marine algae Application Type: Experimental Lease Acreage Requested: 4 acres Term Requested: 3 years

The applications and site reports are posted to DMR’s aquaculture webpage under ‘Pending Lease Applications’. The applications contain information about the proposals including the location of the sites.

HEARING DETAILS

Public hearings on these applications will be held remotely and in person as follows:

Date: June 22, 2026 Time: 1:00 PM Venue Name: Falmouth Memorial Library Street Address: 5 Lunt Road Town: Falmouth

The hearing for proposal 1 will begin at 1:00 pm, and the hearing for proposal 2 will begin at 2:00 pm. (Please note the start of the second hearing is subject to change based on the length of the first hearing.)

If the hearings listed above are postponed or continued, alternate public hearings will be held on June 24, 2026, at the same time and location. Notice of a postponement or a continuance will be posted on DMR’s website.

REGISTERING FOR THE HEARING

Persons wishing to attend the hearing and ask questions of the parties or testify under oath about the effect of the proposed lease must register to participate. The hearing will be conducted remotely (via Microsoft Teams) and in person in accordance with the adjudicatory proceeding provisions of the Maine Administrative Procedure Act (5 M.R.S.A., ch. 375, subchapter 4).

Interested persons need to complete an online registration form no later than 5:00 p.m., June 7, 2026. If you need assistance completing the form, please contact DMR.

Registration for Proposal 1 (Northeast of Sturdivant Island Ledge) can be completed at: https://forms.office.com/g/TDsfnRcWJx

Registration for Proposal 2 (North of Sturdivant Island) can be completed at: https://forms.office.com/g/dwh6MkDjEq

INTERVENOR APPLICATION

Applications to intervene need to be received by DMR no later than 5:00 p.m., June 7, 2026. DMR will decide whether to grant intervenor applications five days before the hearing. If you are granted intervenor status, you become a legal party to the proceeding. Contact DMR for a copy of the intervenor application.

Address questions to DMR Aquaculture: (207) 350-7815 / DMRaquaculture@maine.gov

For disability accommodations, contact: (207) 624-6553, or 877-243-2823, TTY 711

RELEVANT AUTHORITY: The rules governing the leasing program are found in Chapter 2 of DMR regulations. The statutory provisions are: 5 M.R.S.A. §9051 et seq. & 12 M.R.S.A. §6072(1) et seq., & 12 M.R.S.A. §6072-A(1) et seq.