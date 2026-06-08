Matrina’s calling – from wrong turn to triple-award provider

Sometimes, the best career paths are discovered by accident.

For Matrina McCullough, a simple trip to enroll her son in daycare blossomed into an award-winning vocation and a movement to expand childcare for military families.

Col. Chris Carnduff, 412th Mission Support Group commander, surprises Matrina McCullough, a Family Child Care provider, at her home to present her with the 2025 Edwards FCC Provider of the Year award at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 29. (U.S. Air Force photos by Lindsey Iniguez)

Born in Pennsylvania and raised in North Carolina, McCullough met her future husband in high school. After he enlisted in the Air Force, the couple moved to their first duty station at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, where they soon welcomed three sons.

Looking for childcare options, McCullough visited the base child development center to enroll her eldest. But by a twist of fate, instead of walking into a standard parent orientation, she found herself in an information session for the Family Child Care program.

The FCC program authorizes military spouses living in base housing to operate paid childcare businesses from their homes, serving both military and civilian families. Intrigued by the concept, McCullough stayed for the weeklong training and became a certified provider.

The transition was no small undertaking. It required a thorough background check, securing a business license and transforming her family's living room into a fully equipped daycare. She developed daily curricula and meal schedules, turning to social media to research new early childhood education techniques.

“I was able to stay home with my own children, and they had friends to play with,” McCullough said. “We are not just a daycare. We are all family in here.”

When her family transferred to Edwards Air Force Base in 2021, McCullough was surprised to find the installation lacked an active FCC program. Recognizing the high demand for childcare, she advocated for the program's return and soon became the base's first authorized provider. She operated solo for nearly a year before a second provider joined her. Today, Edwards boasts seven FCC homes.

Now an experienced veteran of the program, McCullough dedicates time to guiding others.

“Because I have been doing this for almost seven years, I try to help as much as I can,” she said. “I can help a newer FCC provider as a mentor but also help military spouses considering becoming an FCC provider by showing them what it takes.”

She is quick to note that opening a home daycare requires a specific mindset, as professional and personal spaces inextricably blend. The business transforms not just the physical layout of a house, but the daily rhythm of the entire family.

“It’s important to consider all the impacts, like your kids, your husband, your mental health, your goals,” McCullough said.

Her family has seamlessly navigated this blended lifestyle, fostering a nurturing environment that recently earned McCullough the 2025 Edwards FCC Provider of the Year award. The recognition is particularly meaningful because the nominations come directly from the parents she serves–and it marks her third annual Edwards' award of this kind since 2021.

For McCullough, the real prize is seeing her lessons take root in the children's daily lives.

“It’s really rewarding when parents share with me that the children are applying what I have been teaching them when they are outside my house,” she said. “One mother called me to say her son sings the 'Happy Birthday' song twice while washing his hands. While this seems trivial, I find it very rewarding. It gives me reassurance that what I do is making an impact, and that I’m preparing them for the future.”