Participate in mathematics professional learning this summer

Summer break is here, bringing opportunities for Iowa educators to recharge, refocus and expand their knowledge and skills in mathematics instruction.

Sponsored by the Iowa Department of Education, Build Math Minds - The Flexibility Formula strengthens mathematics and early numeracy instruction by building fluency and deepening conceptual understanding among educators. This evidence-based professional learning series offers asynchronous learning modules that allow educators to explore and delve deeper into mathematical concepts to help students develop an overall strong number sense.

“Over the past year, more than 1,300 educators across the state have participated in Build Math Minds - The Flexibility Formula,” said Christi Donald. “We are excited to continue this research-based learning opportunity that prioritizes high-quality mathematics instruction and student learning.”

Developed by nationally recognized mathematics educator Christina Tondevold, Build Math Minds - The Flexibility Formula is available for Iowa educators at no cost to them. The professional learning opportunity targets K-6 mathematics teachers and administrators but welcomes any educator, including secondary teachers, early childhood educators, preservice teachers and others, to participate.

Build Math Minds - The Flexibility Formula supports the enactment of House File 784, which prioritizes high-quality instruction in early numeracy, and is a part of the state’s comprehensive approach for ensuring all Iowa students have strong mathematics foundations.

Iowa educators can now register to participate in Build Math Minds - The Flexibility Formula professional learning opportunity.

Additional information on Build Math Minds - The Flexibility Formula and other Math Counts Act resources can be found on the Department’s mathematics instruction webpage.

Specific questions can be directed to Mathematics Education Program Consultants Christi Donald at christi.donald@iowa.gov and April Pforts at april.pforts@iowa.gov.

