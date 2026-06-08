Transforming the Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 Project

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, “Today’s groundbreaking, along with the award of another construction contract for Phase Two of the Second Avenue Subway, brings us even closer to achieving transportation equity and excellence in New York. This project will ensure that East Harlem has greater access to jobs, health care, family, and other essential services while reducing congestion and subway crowding, and improving air quality. Working side-by-side with Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Governor Kathy Hochul, I secured $3.4 billion in federal funding—the largest Capital Investment Grant in history at the time—to advance this transformative project. When construction is complete, more than 300,000 New Yorkers will benefit from almost two miles of new track, six new stations, and one fully refurbished station.”

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “New Yorkers have waited long enough for the Second Avenue Subway extension, which will cut travel times, create new job opportunities, and provide essential transit connections in East Harlem. I am proud that MTA is delivering more than $1 billion in savings and that portions of the project are ahead of schedule. These critical infrastructure projects are the lifeblood of our economy and will provide the safe, reliable, and accessible public transportation system that our commuters and families deserve.”

U.S. Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “East Harlem has long been a transportation desert, leaving more than 100,000 New Yorkers living there with no subway access in the city with our nation's crown mass transit system. When I came to Congress, I prioritized the construction of the Second Avenue Subway stops at 106th and 116th street, and connection to 125th street. After years of leg work in the community and Congress, today serves as yet another mile marker in our successful effort to deliver this new subway, which realizes the concept that had been stalled for decades. I am grateful for the shared commitment and efforts by Governor Hochul, Leader Schumer, Leader Jeffries, Janno Lieber, our colleagues in local offices, and countless others. Looking forward, I will continue to work with this coalition of leaders to expand our existing efforts to ensure this historic project translates to high-paying, skilled jobs for our neighbors in El Barrio — and to implement proper protections so they are comfortable through future construction work and able to stay and grow in the neighborhood they know, love, and embody."

State Senator José M. Serrano said, “I am thrilled for the groundbreaking of the long-awaited next phase of the Second Ave Subway Project. As Senator for the 29th Senate District, representing communities in the South Bronx and East Harlem, I have been a long-time supporter of this critical investment that is vital for residents and commuters throughout New York City. Many thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul, members of congress, and our federal partners along with the Department of Transportation for working to ensure the necessary transition into Phase 2 of this project.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, "On behalf of my constituents, I am heartened to learn that Phase 2 of the Second Avenue Subway remains on track to finally deliver the transit equity and modern upgrades that our longstanding residents so richly deserve. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to this project and I urge everyone to redouble our collective efforts to not only create tunnels but also pathways to community prosperity and quality of life."

Assemblymember Edward Gibbs said, “East Harlem has waited more than a century for the Second Avenue Subway. We have watched plans come and go, promises made and broken, and opportunities pass our community by. Today’s groundbreaking is proof that this time is different. For the first time in generations, residents can see this project taking shape before their eyes and know that the promise of transit equity is finally becoming a reality. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to seeing this project through.”

Assemblymember Jordan J.G. Wright said, “Today’s groundbreaking for the Second Avenue Subway in Harlem is more than a construction milestone; it is a long overdue investment in the dignity, mobility, and economic future of our community. For too long, Harlem residents have borne the burdens of limited transit access while contributing so much to the lifeblood of this city. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul, our partners in the State Legislature, our City officials, our federal delegation, community boards, labor unions, advocates, and every stakeholder who fought to make this day possible. Together, we are delivering the modern, reliable transportation Harlem deserves.”