Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2002779

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Rode

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: June 8, 2026, at approximately 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 South, Sharon, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Excessive Speed Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Wesley K. Coleman-Williams

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on I 89 S in the Town of Sharon. The posted speed limit in that area is 65 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit, with LIDAR confirming the vehicle’s speed at 108 mph. The vehicle was stopped without incident, and the operator was identified as Wesley K. Williams (28) of S. Burlington, Vermont. Williams was given a criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 25, 2026, at 8:30 am to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2026, at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Rode

Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks

2011 VT-107

Bethel, VT 05032

Barracks: 802-234-9933

Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov