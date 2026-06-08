Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2002779
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Rode
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: June 8, 2026, at approximately 0900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 South, Sharon, VT
VIOLATIONS:
- Excessive Speed
- Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Wesley K. Coleman-Williams
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on I 89 S in the Town of Sharon. The posted speed limit in that area is 65 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit, with LIDAR confirming the vehicle’s speed at 108 mph. The vehicle was stopped without incident, and the operator was identified as Wesley K. Williams (28) of S. Burlington, Vermont. Williams was given a criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 25, 2026, at 8:30 am to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2026, at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Rode
Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks
2011 VT-107
Bethel, VT 05032
Barracks: 802-234-9933
Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov
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