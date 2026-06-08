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USAMU Instructors Help Build Cadet Summer Training Marksmanship Cadre

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Instructor Training Group trained Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division at Fort Knox, preparing them to serve as marksmanship instructors during Cadet Summer Training.

The training focused on basic rifle marksmanship fundamentals while also developing the instructional skills needed to teach thousands of ROTC cadets throughout the summer.

"We're training Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division, and these trainers are going to be the primary instructors for all the cadets in the upcoming Cadet Summer Training," said Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen, an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit.

Throughout the course, Soldiers refined core marksmanship skills, including proper aiming, trigger control, shooting positions and sight adjustments. Instructors emphasized not only understanding the material, but also learning how to teach it effectively.

"Once they have a good understanding of all those core principles, they can then teach their peers," Nguyen said. "Once they get comfortable with teaching their peers, they can transfer that over to teaching cadets."

The program allows future instructors to gain confidence through repetition and hands-on experience before leading training for cadets.

According to Nguyen, building capable instructors is critical because they will be responsible for delivering consistent marksmanship instruction after the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit departs.

"By giving them time and repetition to be teachers and instructors, it builds that confidence in them so they can teach the cadets," Nguyen said.

The knowledge gained during the training helps ensure cadets receive a strong foundation in rifle marksmanship while preparing future Army officers to lead and train Soldiers throughout their careers.

By training the trainers first, the Army creates a multiplier effect that extends far beyond a single summer training cycle.

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USAMU Instructors Help Build Cadet Summer Training Marksmanship Cadre

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