SUPERZOO Launches Accredited Veterinary CE Program With US Vet Shows

New program reflects how veterinary practices increasingly operate across care, retail and client service

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUPERZOO , North America's largest pet retail trade show, will offer accredited veterinary continuing education for the first time at its 2026 event, launching the program in partnership with US Vet Shows, a provider of accredited continuing education for veterinary professionals and organizer of New York Vet and Wild West Vet. Veterinary practices today manage wellness programs, retail assortments, and client education alongside clinical care, driving demand for CE that reflects how the profession actually operates. SUPERZOO 2026 will take place Aug. 12–14 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, with education beginning Aug. 11.“Veterinary professionals are running businesses, and the challenges they face day to day are not that different from what every retailer, groomer, and wellness provider in this building is working through,” said Mike Karsting, senior vice president of World Pet Association. “That's exactly the kind of education SUPERZOO is built to deliver.”US Vet Shows will deliver accredited CE sessions designed for veterinarians, practice leaders, and multidisciplinary teams. The organization specializes in professional development programming that addresses the operational, business, and client-facing realities of veterinary practice. Sessions focus on workforce retention, client relationships, practice growth, and revenue performance.Featured CE sessions include:The Revolving Door: Calculating What Turnover Actually Costs Your PracticeThursday, Aug. 13 | 9–10 a.m.The Client from Hell: Strategies for Managing Difficult Pet OwnersThursday, Aug. 13 | 10:30–11:30 a.m.The Pet Parent Wallet: Finding Growth in the Other End of the LeashThursday, Aug. 13 | 1–2 p.m.Client Experience is Your Growth StrategyThursday, Aug. 13 | 2:30–3:30 p.m.The veterinary CE program joins a SUPERZOO education portfolio that already serves retailers, groomers, and wellness providers across the pet industry. Programming spans leadership development, business skills, international markets, and professional networking.SUPERZOO is one of the pet industry's most active buying and sourcing events, drawing 22,000 professionals each year. In 2025, more than 72% of attendees placed orders during the show and nearly 94% purchased from a supplier they discovered onsite. The 2026 show will feature more than 1,100 new product debuts across pet health, wellness, nutrition, grooming, technology, and accessories, giving retailers direct access to emerging brands. Veterinary professionals gain direct access to the nutrition, wellness, and diagnostic products their clients are already asking about.“SUPERZOO is where the pet industry comes to do business, source new products, and make business decisions that strengthen their operations,” Karsting added. “Adding veterinary CE through this partnership reflects how pet businesses increasingly operate across retail, wellness, and veterinary care.”For updates and registration details, visit www.SUPERZOO.org and follow SUPERZOO on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.###About SUPERZOOSUPERZOO boasts the most buyer participation of any trade show for the pet retail. SUPERZOO provides pet retail and industry professionals with leading-edge education and access to the most comprehensive array of market-ready products for retailers to competitively differentiate themselves. For the tenth consecutive year, SUPERZOO has grown in exhibitor space and square footage and has been listed among Trade Show Executive’s “Gold 100” trade events since 2014. Produced by World Pet Association (WPA), this annual event attracts retailers, product suppliers and service providers. SUPERZOO is proud to partner with Pets+, the official show media partner, to further support and elevate the pet retail community. For more information: www.SUPERZOO.org About World Pet AssociationFounded in 1950, World Pet Association (WPA) is the pet industry’s oldest nonprofit organization. WPA connects and informs pet professionals through industry-defining trade shows SUPERZOO and GROOM’D). Through WPA’s Good Works program, proceeds from these events are funneled back into key industry organizations and nonprofits, including World Alliance of Grooming Associations, National Animal Interest Alliance (NAIA), USARK FL, USARK, HABRI, Pet Advocacy Network, Pet Sustainability Coalition, BEAK, Pet Care Trust/Pets in the Classroom, with the goal of making it easier for pet industry professionals to do business. WPA’s mission is to support the business needs of pet retailers and to promote responsible growth and development of the pet industry by providing thought leadership on consumer and legislative issues; leading efforts in the public sector to inform consumers and ensure safe, healthy lifestyles for all animals; and providing business resources, education, content and services to ensure pet product retailers have the support they need to be competitive. For more information about WPA, visit www.worldpetassociation.org

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