Appointment Screening Questions Help Munson Care Teams Prepare for Patient Visits

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — What may seem like a simple question during a phone call to schedule a medical appointment can actually play an important role in helping healthcare teams prepare to care for patients before they even arrive for their medical appointment.

That topic became part of a broader conversation during Munson Army Health Center’s Patient and Family Partnership Council meeting June 5, where a council member asked about the medical screening questions patients may be asked when calling the appointment line. The discussion provided healthcare leaders with an opportunity to explain why appointment clerks ask detailed questions and how the information directly supports patient care and safety.

Munson officials explained that appointment clerks follow a standardized screening protocol developed by the Department of Primary Care to help ensure patients receive the right care, at the right time, with the appropriate resources available to support their visit.

While some callers may feel certain questions are personal, healthcare staff emphasize the questions are purposeful, directly tied to patient care and safety, and are protected under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

“We appreciate the council member for bringing forward the question and giving us the opportunity to explain the process,” said Tim Stevens, Munson’s deputy to the director for Quality and Safety, and PFPC chairman. “Once we discussed why the questions are asked, the explanation made perfect sense to the patient and other council members and helped them feel more comfortable with their care. We value opportunities like this because there are likely other patients who may share similar concerns or questions.”

The information patients provide during appointment scheduling helps care teams better understand the nature of the concern before the patient arrives. In many cases, those details help determine whether a patient should be scheduled for an acute appointment, routine care, preventive service or referred for more urgent evaluation.

The screening process also allows healthcare teams to prepare appropriately for appointments by coordinating staffing, equipment, laboratory services, imaging support or specialty resources that may be needed during the visit.

“Sometimes patients may not realize how much coordination happens behind the scenes before an appointment even begins,” said Kelsi McCool, a registered nurse in Munson’s Department of Primary Care, and PFPC representative. “The more information a patient can provide during scheduling, the better prepared the care team can be to support them when they arrive.”

Officials noted that appointment clerks are not diagnosing medical conditions but instead gathering information using an established protocol designed by clinical leadership to support efficient and safe patient care delivery.

Healthcare scheduling systems across military and civilian medicine commonly use symptom-based screening questions to improve appointment accuracy, reduce delays in care and help identify concerns that may require more immediate medical attention.

The Patient and Family Partnership Council serves as an opportunity for patients, family members and healthcare leaders to discuss concerns, share feedback and improve the patient experience across the organization.