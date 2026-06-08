Soldier’s Dedication Shines at White Sands Missile Range

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. (June 8, 2026) – Pfc. Tadashia Mitchell, hailing from Elmore, Alabama, stands out as an exemplary Network Communication Systems Specialist in the U.S. Army. Her unwavering commitment to excellence has not only driven her professional achievements but also enabled her to make a significant difference in her community. As part of her Army duties, Mitchell has played a pivotal role in testing next-generation Patriot software, technology designed to counter hostile aerial threats, including ballistic missiles, and safeguard American servicemembers and critical assets around the globe.

Assigned to the 2-6 Air and Missile Defense Test Detachment at White Sands Missile Range, Mitchell’s outstanding service has earned her recognition as the 30th ADA Brigade Volunteer of the Month. Among her many contributions, she took part in cleaning the Great American Flag one of the largest in the nation at Spaceport America, in preparation for the upcoming celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Beyond her technical expertise, Mitchell is a driving force in the installation’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program, where she helps coordinate and lead volunteer activities and community outreach events. Her efforts have strengthened the bonds between the Army, White Sands Missile Range, and surrounding civilian communities, including through volunteering at soup kitchens and animal shelters in El Paso, Texas, and Las Cruces, New Mexico.

“Pfc. Mitchell is an asset to this unit,” said the 2-6 AMDTD commander, Cpt. Luke Hartlage. “Few soldiers make such an impact on the Army’s test and modernization mission while also making such a big impact on the community. Her hard work and dedication to helping others and the community around her embody everything you want from a soldier.”