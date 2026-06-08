Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 20 between Sharpes Corner and Deception Pass

ANACORTES – Travelers will soon see a permanent speed limit reduction along a 4-mile stretch of eastbound and westbound State Route 20 in Skagit County from Sharpes Corner to Pass Lake north of Deception Pass.

The permanent speed will be reduced from 50 mph to 45 mph along both directions of SR 20 between mileposts 43.52 and 47.8. The decision to reduce the speed limit was made in response to community safety concerns and after a review of speed and collision data in the corridor.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will replace the existing speed limit signs with new signs the week of Monday, June 8. The new 45 mph speed limit is enforceable as soon as the signs are installed.

WSDOT worked closely with the Samish Indian Nation after the tribe requested the speed limit change through the area. The permanent speed reduction includes the SR 20 intersection with Campbell Lake Road, where WSDOT, the Samish Indian Nation and Skagit County are partnering to build a roundabout beginning later this summer.

People traveling through the area can do their part to improve safety by following the speed limit, obeying posted signs and staying focused and sober while driving.