628th Medical Group mitigates vector-borne illnesses at Joint Base Charleston

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON. S.C. - Occurring from March 1 to Nov. 1, Mosquito season marks the period when mosquitoes, and the vector-borne illnesses they carry, are most prevalent in the Lowcountry.

During these warmer months, members from the 628th Medical Group execute mosquito surveillance techniques and deploy traps to monitor surrounding areas for the spread of vector-borne illnesses.

“A vector-borne disease is a disease that comes from a bacteria or parasite,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Troi Avilma, 628th MDG Public Health technician. “Once a mosquito bites they can pass on the disease.”

Mosquitoes collected from the traps are sent to the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine for testing to determine whether vector-borne illnesses are present in the area.

“Our role is to essentially monitor and prevent,” said Tech. Sgt. Murtadiy Carrington, 628th MDG Community Health Management noncommissioned officer in charge. “What our surveillance does is try to remove and mitigate the risk before it actually impacts our force.”

Once the test results from USAFSAM are analyzed, the 628th MDG personnel will know what vectors may be present in the Joint Base Charleston area and formulate a plan of action. Based on recommendations from the 628th MDG, the 910th Airlift Wing, from Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio may conduct aerial spraying operations in a specially modified C-130H Hercules aircraft equipped with Modular Aerial Spray Systems. Aerial spray operations will help lessen the mosquito population and mitigate the risk of illnesses in and around Joint Base Charleston.

Self-protection against these threats is imperative. Personnel can help prevent outbreaks by using insect repellents to avoid mosquito bites in addition to the layer of protection built in to most standard issue Operational Camouflage Pattern Uniforms. The permethrin-treated clothing repels mosquitoes, ticks and other biting arthropods; each treated uniform remains effective for up to 40 washes.

Personnel are encouraged to eliminate standing water and puddles, which can attract mosquitoes and parasites. On-base residents should contact the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron to report drainage concerns or areas with excessive standing water.

Protecting public health remains a top priority to ensure personnel stay healthy and mission ready. Following recommended prevention measures can help keep Team Charleston safe throughout mosquito season, ensuring mission readiness.

“If you have any concerns in your particular area, please feel free to reach out to us,” said Carrington. “We can make an assessment to see whether we need to modify our surveillance, countermeasures or applications.”