AFRL welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, welcomed its newest commander,Brig. Gen. Douglas Wickert, during a change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 3, 2026.

Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, presided over the ceremony and formally transferred command from Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei to Wickert.

The ceremony marked the official transfer of leadership for the Department of the Air Force’s primary scientific research and development organization.

"Wickert is a phenomenal leader. He's passionate, he's driven, he knows what the warfighter needs, and he wants us to move the throttle and go faster and faster and faster," Hurry said. “I have an unbelievable amount of confidence in the direction he’s going to take this command.”

Wickert assumes command following a distinguished career spanning operational flying, test and evaluation, acquisition and enterprise leadership assignments. Most recently, he served as Director of Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations at Air Force Materiel Command, where he oversaw policy, resources and infrastructure supporting operational, cyber and test capabilities across the command.

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, Wickert is a command pilot with more than 2,000 flight hours in more than 40 aircraft. He holds advanced engineering degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a doctorate from the Air Force Institute of Technology.

“The best way to predict the future is to invent it. The best way to win the future is to invent it. If we are to preserve the peace of the world in this pivotal decade, our science and technology enterprise must answer that same call again,” Wickert said. "It is our turn to discover, it is our turn to develop, it is our turn to deliver, and together our turn to win the future."

During the ceremony, leaders also recognized Bartolomei for his service as commander and his contributions to the laboratory and the Department of the Air Force.

"He led the biggest redesign in over 30 years, completely reforming and redesigning the organizational structure to align with force design," Hurry said. "Jason was absolutely the right leader at the right time who truly made a difference, and it was a job extremely well done."

Under Bartolomei’s leadership, AFRL strengthened collaboration across the Department of the Air Force, industry, academia and government while advancing key science and technology priorities.

"AFRL is the most important organization in the Department of the Air Force because it is the only organization not just thinking about the future, but committed to winning it," Bartolomei said. "We are entering the next golden age of science and technology, and AFRL is well postured to bring the future faster for our nation."

Bartolomei retired from the U.S. Air Force following 29 years of military service.

About AFRL The Air Force Research Laboratory is the Department of the Air Force’s primary scientific research and development center and one of six centers within Air Force Materiel Command. AFRL leads the discovery, development and delivery of technologies for air, space and the multidomain. With a workforce spanning seven mission areas at more than 40 locations worldwide, AFRL conducts research ranging from basic science to advanced technology development. For more information, visithttp://www.afresearchlab.com/.