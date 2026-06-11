Policy Analysis Highlights Unspent Special Education Research Funds

The supports students need tomorrow are shaped by decisions most families never see today. Dan Rothfeld, Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle

The services families need tomorrow may depend on research funding decisions being made today.

When research funding slows or remains unobligated, families and advocates have reason to pay attention to how innovation and evidence-based practice may be affected.” — Dan Rothfeld

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent policy round-up from the National Center for Learning Disabilities highlighted concerns about unobligated funding connected to special education research and related federal education priorities.According to the National Center for Learning Disabilities, unspent IDEA-related research funds can affect how evidence-based practices, tools, and systems improvements develop over time. You can read about it here. Why Research Funding Matters:Research funding does not always receive the same public attention as direct service funding, but it can play an important role in shaping future educational practices. Investments in research, innovation, and evaluation can influence instructional tools, support strategies, and system design for students with disabilities.“Long-term improvements in special education depend not only on current services, but also on what systems learn and build over time,” said Dan Rothfeld , Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle . “When research funding slows or remains unobligated, families and advocates have reason to pay attention to how innovation and evidence-based practice may be affected.”What This Means for Families:● Research investments can shape future best practices and support tools● Policy funding decisions often influence long-term system improvement● Families can stay informed about how federal priorities affect disability-related supports and innovationWhile research funding issues may feel removed from day-to-day advocacy, they can influence the quality and availability of future resources used by schools, professionals, and families.Keeping the Focus on Clarity:For families navigating special education systems, understanding policy trends can support more informed advocacy. Broader funding patterns often shape the tools, training, and knowledge base that educators rely on over time.The Advocacy Circle provides practical tools, structured learning, and AI-supported guidance to help families understand education systems and participate with greater confidence and clarity.About The Advocacy Circle:The Advocacy Circle is a national education advocacy and family support organization that provides practical tools, structured learning, and AI-supported guidance to help families navigate special education and related advocacy challenges. The organization is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Learn more at www.theadvocacycircle.com Disclaimer: This release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Families should consult appropriate professionals regarding specific circumstances.

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