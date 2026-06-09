Hell's Kitchen Cookware Introduces New Forged Steel Series Line

The new Forged Steel Series pan from Hell's Kitchen Cookware

New pan with forged steel core and PFAS-free ceramic nonstick is the first piece in the series.

We went back to the foundation and built this [pan] differently, layer by layer.” — Jeff Leitman, Hell's Kitchen

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hell’s Kitchen Cookware has announced the launch of its Forged Steel Series, debuting with a frying pan built for daily use and designed to outperform the aluminum-core ceramic nonstick pans that dominate the category.“Most nonstick pans fail the same way,” said Jeff Leitman, CEO of Hell’s Kitchen Cookware. “The core is too thin, the heat is uneven, the ceramic cracks because there’s nothing stable underneath it, or the handle works loose after a year of real use. We went back to the foundation and built this differently, layer by layer.”Where most ceramic nonstick pans rely on a single aluminum core, the Forged Steel Series starts with a thick, heavy-gauge forged steel foundation and builds up from there. A dual layer of enamel is applied inside and out, creating a surface that bonds more securely, resists cracking, and protects both the cooking surface and the exterior finish over time.The PFAS-free ceramic nonstick coating sits on top of that stable foundation, delivering the clean release consumers expect without the use of potentially dangerous “forever chemicals.”The construction pays off in everyday performance. Heat distributes evenly across the entire surface with no hot spots, and the pan holds temperature without requiring high burner settings. In fact, tests show up to 40% less energy used versus standard aluminum pans. Eggs release cleanly and consistently, a simple but telling proof point for a pan that promises reliability with no learning curve.Each pan in the Forged Steel Series is manufactured in Spain by a well-established European cookware producer. Despite its premium build, the pan is priced to compete aggressively: the 9.5-inch version retails for $69.99 and the 11-inch for $89.99, below comparable aluminum-core ceramic nonstick offerings. It’s compatible with all cooktops (including induction), oven safe, and requires no seasoning or adjustment period.“This is the pan you reach for without thinking,” added Leitman. “Built to perform, built to last, and built to simplify the way people cook every day.”The Forged Steel Series is available at https://hellskitchenstore.com/pages/forged-steel-series

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