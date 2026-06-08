MDA Awards More Than $1.3 Million to Expand Farm to School Programs

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded more than $1.3 million to schools and early care providers through its Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Farm to School and Early Care grant programs to increase purchases of Minnesota-grown and -raised foods.

“Since becoming Commissioner in 2019, the MDA has awarded more than $9 million through Farm to School grants and cost-share funding,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “These investments create new market opportunities for Minnesota farmers and give Minnesota kids access to local meals that support their learning, growth, and understanding of where their food comes from.”

The MDA received over $2.1 million in requests and awarded $1,154,532.11 to 59 school districts and 11 early childhood education (ECE) centers located in 40 of Minnesota’s 87 counties. The awarded amount includes a total of $137,464.71 for equipment purchases to support farm to school initiatives. Recipients were awarded one of two grant types:

Farm to School First Bite Grant: For school districts and ECE centers new to local purchasing and looking to start small.

Farm to School Full Tray Grant: For school districts and ECE centers with some Farm to School purchasing experience that are ready to expand their efforts.

The individual grant awards range in size from $2,500 to $30,000 and when combined with required matching contributions from grantees, the program's total investment in local foods will exceed $1.9 million, providing a significant boost to Minnesota’s local food economy.

In addition, the MDA awarded just over $199,000 to 311 family daycare providers through the Local Tots Cost-Share program. Each provider received up to $647 to serve more Minnesota-grown and raised-foods as part of their meal and snack programs. This is the second year this program has been offered.

A list of all grant and Local Tots Cost-Share recipients can be found on the Farm to School and Early Care programs webpage. Funding for this program is made available through the MDA’s Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout Minnesota to advance the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

First Bite Grants

FY26 First Bite Grantee City Type of Grantee First Bite Award Equipment Award Total Award Bagley Public Schools Bagley School $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 Bloom Early Learning and Childcare Plymouth ECE $5,000 $4,603 $9,603.00 Circle of Life Academy White Earth School $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 Creative Kids Academy - Wayzata St. Paul ECE $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 Faribault Lutheran School Faribault School $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 Grand Meadow Public Schools Grand Meadow School $3,000 ----- $3,000.00 ISD 2898 Westbrook Walnut Grove School Westbrook School $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 Lower Sioux Early Head Start/Head Start Renville ECE $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 Lyle Public School Lyle School $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 New London Spicer Schools New London School $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 Ogilvie Public Schools Ogilvie School $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 Pine Point Public School District #25 Ponsford School $2,500 ----- $2,500.00 Quarry Kids Childcare Center Sandstone ECE $4,500 ----- $4,500.00 Rochester Central Lutheran School Rochester School $3,000 $12,500 $15,500.00 St. Johns Area School Foley School $5,000 $2,490 $7,490.00 Star of the North Academy East Bethel School $4,000 $9,630 $13,630.00 Stephen-Argyle Central Stephen School $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 Wee Folksgarten Child/Itasca County Family YMCA, Inc. Grand Rapids ECE $5,000 $1,401 $6,400.98

Full Tray Grants

FY26 Full Tray Grantee City Type of Grantee Full Tray Award Equipment Award Total Award Agape Child Development Center Minneapolis ECE $5,000 $1,975 $6,975.00 Barnesville, ISD 146 Barnesville School $24,545 $20,795 $45,339.00 Brooklyn Center Community Schools Brooklyn Center School $25,000 ----- $25,000.00 Cannon Falls Schools Cannon Falls School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Schools Clinton School $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 Columbia Heights Schools Columbia Heights School $30,000 $25,000 $55,000.00 Dassel-Cokato Public Schools, ISD 466 Cokato School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public School Dilworth School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Fond du Lac Ojibwe School Cloquet School $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 Foley, ISD 51 Foley School $27,000 ----- $27,000.00 Hastings Public School Hastings School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Holy Trinity Catholic School, SSP South Saint Paul School $4,650 $5,188 $9,838.00 Hopkins Public Schools Hopkins School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Hutchinson Public Schools, ISD 423 Hutchinson School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Independent School District 139 Rush City School $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 ISD 0281, Robbinsdale Area Schools New Hope School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 ISD 4, McGregor Public School McGregor School $6,223 ----- $6,223.00 ISD 738, Holdingford Public Schools Holdingford School $16,192 ----- $16,192.00 ISD 196, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Rosemount School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Kid Zone Early Learning Center Hopkins ECE $7,060 $437 $7,497.00 Kingsland Public School Spring Valley School $10,000 ----- $10,000.00 Lake City Public Schools Lake City School $14,785 ----- $14,785.00 Lanesboro Public Schools Lanesboro School $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 Litchfield Public Schools, ISD 465 Litchfield School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Little Falls Community Schools Little Falls School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Little Rubies Pemberton ECE $5,000 $2,934 $7,934.00 Menahga Public Schools Menahga School $15,000 ----- $15,000.00 Mesabi East Schools Aurora School $23,005 $3,923 $26,928.45 Minneapolis Public Schools Minneapolis School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Minnesota Valley Action Council Mankato ECE $7,000 ----- $7,000.00 Morris Area Schools Morris School $18,175 ----- $18,175.00 New Ulm Area Catholic Schools New Ulm School $8,536 ----- $8,536.00 Nisse Treehouse LLC Mabel ECE $3,974 $10,000 $13,974.00 NMJC, Northwestern MN Juvenile Center Bemidji School $5,000 $320 $5,320.00 Northfield Montessori Northfield ECE $5,000 ----- $5,000.00 NRHEG Public Schools New Richland School $21,559 ----- $21,559.00 Pine Island Public Schools Pine Island School $10,000 ----- $10,000.00 Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Prior Lake School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Riverway Learning Community Winona School $2,700 ----- $2,700.00 Roseville Area Schools Roseville School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Schoolcraft Learning Community Bemidji School $5,265 ----- $5,265.00 St. Anthony/New Brighton Schools St. Anthony School $10,000 $22,500 $32,500.00 St. Cloud School District, ISD 742 Waite Park School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 St. Croix Prep Academy Stillwater School $24,292 $8,739 $33,031.00 St. Paul Public Schools St. Paul School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Stillwater Area Public Schools Stillwater School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 The Journey School St. Paul School $5,226 $913 $6,139.00 Vermilion Country School Tower School $5,000 $4,118 $9,118.00 Wayzata Public Schools Wayzata School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 White Bear Lake Area Schools White Bear Lake School $30,000 ----- $30,000.00 Wrenshall, ISD 100 Wrenshall School $6,050 ----- $6,050.00 Yinghua Academy Minneapolis School $23,831 ----- $23,831.00

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Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us