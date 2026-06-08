CANCELED Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Port Allen Man  

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for 79-year-old Johnny Johnson has been canceled. He has been located safe. Please refer all inquiries about this case to the Port Allen Police Department. Thank you for the assistance.

STATEWIDE ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE

June 7, 2026

Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Port Allen Man

West Baton Rouge Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Port Allen Police Department for 79-year-old Johnny Johnson. He was discovered missing from the 1200 block of Maryland Avenue in Port Allen tonight, at approximately 9:04 p.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 10:32 p.m.

Johnson is a black male with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5’11” and weighs approximately 214 pounds. Family reports that Johnson has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Johnson is believed to be driving a charcoal 2015 Chrysler 300 bearing Louisiana license plate DV 12803.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Allen Police Department immediately at (225) 343-5525 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Port Allen Police Department.

Contact Information :

Sgt. Jacob Pucheu

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section