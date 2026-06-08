This year, International Day for Digital Learning focuses on building digital futures for public education.

This theme stems from a simple question: Where are the digital spaces and resources to support public education online?

Far too often, the answer is nowhere. In innumerable national and sub-national contexts, students, teachers and parents do not know where to find reliable digital resources to support learning and teaching. Fortunately, a growing number of education systems, in high and low income contexts alike, are making investments to extend public education into online and digital environments. These investments complement and enrich the essential work that happens in schools and with teachers.

The 2026 International Day for Digital Learning is an invitation to showcase where and how countries, provinces, and school districts are building – and using – digital commons to strengthen public education and improve its outcomes.

In line with the 2026 theme, UNESCO, together with UNICEF and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), will launch the Charter for Public Digital Learning Platforms on the International Day. The UNESCO-UNICEF-ITU Charter puts forward normative guidance to help public authorities steer the design, governance and continuous refinement of public digital learning platforms.

Please join UNESCO in celebrating the International Day by bringing renewed attention to efforts to ensure that public education is supported digitally and virtually, as well as in the vital physical and social spaces of schools.