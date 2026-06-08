World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2026

This year, the celebration will be co-organized by the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) and the Institution of Engineers Indonesia with the support of UNESCO in Jakarta, Indonesia, under the theme "Smart engineering for sustainable future through innovation and digitalization".

The event will bring together engineers, policymakers, industry leaders and academics to showcase how engineering innovation and digital transformation can accelerate progress towards sustainable development.

At this event, UNESCO will promote the role of engineering, science and innovation under the umbrella of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development and will discuss the global trends on AI for engineering applications.