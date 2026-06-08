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International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

Natural hazards such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions or tsunamis can trigger disasters when coupled with vulnerability and inadequate measures to mitigate their impacts. These disasters affect millions of people worldwide each year. However, the impact of natural hazards can be reduced through proactive, systematic efforts to analyze and decrease the causal factors of disasters.

Held every 13 October, the day celebrates how people and communities around the world are reducing their exposure to disasters and raising awareness about the importance of reining in the risks that they face.

UNESCO advocates to increase prevention and preparedness to improve the resilience of local communitie worldwide, as well as building their capacities in managing disaster and climate risk.

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International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

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