3d MLG Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

CAMP KINSER, Japan — 3rd Marine Logistics Group conducted a change of command ceremony, transferring command of the unit from Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins to Brig. Gen. Christopher Haar, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, June 3, 2026.

The change of command ceremony is a military tradition representing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. The passage of the unit colors symbolizes the continuity of the command and the trust placed in the incoming commander by the Marines and Sailors of the organization.

Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, presided over the ceremony. Formations of the MLG’s five major subordinate elements – Combat Logistics Regiment 3, CLR-35, CLR-37, 3rd Medical Battalion, and 3rd Dental Battalion – were represented during the transfer of authority.

Collins enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1990 and was commissioned in 1995. He was designated as a logistics officer upon completing The Basic School and the Logistics Officers' Course, and has served in each of the three Marine Expeditionary Forces in both the Ground and Logistics Combat Elements.

“This has been an amazing experience standing in this formation and having the opportunity to lead these Marines and Sailors,” said Collins. “I wanted you all to know how immensely proud I am of this team, not just what they have done, but what they are going to do under General Haar’s leadership.”

Haar enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1991 and was commissioned in 1998. He was designated a Combat Engineer Officer and has commanded at the platoon, company, battalion, and regimental level, to include an engineer company during Operation Iraqi Freedom 1, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, and Combat Logistics Regiment 3.

“Marines and Sailors of 3d MLG, it is my honor and privilege to serve you as your [commanding general], as we serve the MEF, I am here to serve you,” said Haar.

3rd MLG provides responsive combat logistics support to III MEF and other Marine Forces within our area of operations, and to joint, combined, and federal agencies as directed, through expeditionary means, forward basing and global sourcing in order to sustain supported units during exercises and contingencies.