2d TSB NEC Consolidation to Save Millions, Boost Security

WIESBADEN, Germany — The digital backbone of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa is set for a major overhaul as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade begins consolidating its Network Enterprise Centers across the region.

A Network Enterprise Center, or NEC, is the Army’s local Information Technology and Telecommunications hub for an Army Installation. It manages and supports all computers, phones, networks, and internet connections for Soldiers and staff on an Army installation, ensuring secure and reliable digital communications.

The initiative is a cornerstone of a larger Army transformation, reshaping how digital support is delivered to forces across the theater.

Mr. Ken McKnight, Director, Communications and IT Directorate, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, noted that stakeholder engagement is key.

“Like most transformation efforts, the biggest challenges are getting the buy-in of the organization impacted and ensuring the transformation is done in a manner that doesn’t negatively impact our customers,” McKnight said.

To manage the transition, the brigade is engaging with unit leaders, IT staff, and partner organizations through regular information sessions. The goal is to implement a phased transition that prioritizes service continuity.

Why Consolidation Matters for the Mission

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade oversees dozens of NECs providing secure, reliable IT services. Leadership states that consolidating the remote functions of these centers will strengthen the operation, maintenance, and defense of the Department of War Information Network-Army. The move is expected to sharpen command and control and speed up decision-making.

“All the work and realignment of where the work will be executed are remote in nature, so from the Soldiers and mission partners’ perspective, things will look and feel the same,” McKnight explained.

A key operational benefit, McKnight identified, is the ability to centralize remote tasks at the Regional NEC and brigade’s Communications and Information Directorate.

“This enables the LNEC to focus on preventative maintenance, which will reduce outages and repair costs.”

How the Brigade Is Consolidating NECs

The brigade is working closely with U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command to align the new structure with enterprise-level consolidation guidance.

“While we continuously work toward greater efficiency, the pace of this consolidation has deliberately accelerated,” said Nicholas Carbone, Civilian Deputy Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “Current Department of War workforce optimization plans, combined with the real-world threats placing greater demand on our teams in the European Theater, make this transition a strategic imperative.”

Carbone added that the Army increasingly relies on IT services not merely as administrative support, but as a critical warfighting platform. This reality highlights the absolute necessity for the brigade to continuously improve and evolve so it can deliver the agile, robust capabilities warfighters require to maintain decision dominance.

The transition will roll out in phases over the next several years.

Phase 1: Analyze and inventory local NEC functions to identify remote-capable tasks and define the framework for functional alignment within the theater support architecture.

Phase 2: Align remote tasks with support centers that have the requisite expertise and capacity.

“By implementing standardized standard operating procedures and tactics, techniques and procedures across the brigade, we ensure that our digital support remains robust and agile as the workload is redistributed,” Carbone said.

Phase 3: Integrate personnel into cross-functional teams and modify job descriptions to support the newly centralized remote workloads.

“By leveraging virtual collaboration, we can realign work functions and optimize our talent while deliberately minimizing the need to physically move our workforce,” Carbone said.

Phase 4: Finalize the transition to a unified, zone-based support model, achieving full operational integration and delivering standardized, agile IT capabilities across the entire theater.

Strategic Gains and Enhanced Interoperability

The consolidation is estimated to yield millions of dollars in annual savings by reducing contracts, divesting from legacy infrastructure, and streamlining the workforce. The new structure will also make support for combat operations more agile, allowing remote teams to better manage and prioritize requirements.

“This transformation makes us faster and more agile in support of Soldiers across Europe and Africa,” said U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “By centralizing remote support functions, we can capitalize on technical advancements while allowing our local teams to stay focused on the mission and respond more quickly to operational requirements. In the end, this strengthens our ability to innovate, adapt, and deliver reliable communications to the warfighter when and where they need them most.”

Note: This article is first in a three-part series highlighting how the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and its battalions are adapting to modernization and resource challenges through its NEC Consolidation project.