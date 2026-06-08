Fort Drum Environmental makes it easy to dispose of household hazardous waste

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 8, 2026) -- As the summer PCS season approaches, some military families at Fort Drum are preparing to move to their next duty station.

Packing up an entire household can be an arduous task, as families decide what to take with them, what gets donated and what gets trashed. And then there are a few household items that can’t be discarded or packed: household hazardous waste (HHW).

A product is classified as hazardous if it has one or more of the following characteristics:

Toxic – poisonous or capable of causing illness

Ignitable/Flammable – catches fire or burns easily

Corrosive – eats through or damages other materials

Reactive – can explode if exposed to heat, air, water or shock

Peter Phalen, Fort Drum Hazardous Waste Program manager, said many common household products are considered HHW and require special disposal.

Items like paints, fluorescent light bulbs, antifreeze, polishes, and cleaning products should never go into regular trash. Batteries – especially lithium-ion batteries – pose a significant risk.

“If you have ever turned in a used cell phone to a phone company, there’s a process to get rid of the lithium battery,” Phalen said. “They should never go directly in the trash with a battery still inside. And a lot of people don’t realize there are appliances where the battery is built in, like a cordless vacuum cleaner, and they throw them out not realizing there’s a lithium battery inside.”

Improper disposal, such as pouring chemicals down a drain, can lead to environmental contamination. The Fort Drum Environmental Division’s HHW program aims to educate residents and provide a safe alternative.

“Don’t be afraid to call us if you have questions,” he said. “We’ve heard the phrase before, ‘When in doubt, throw it out’ but that is exactly what we want to avoid.”

Phalen said the Hazardous Waste Storage Facility provides a free and convenient way to dispose of a wide range of materials to ensure they don’t harm the environment or violate state regulations. They support Mountain Community Homes residents year-round but it can be particularly vital during PCS season.

Moving companies are prohibited by transportation regulations from shipping flammable or hazardous materials. The Fort Drum HHW facility accepts these items and takes the burden off families from looking off post for a collection facility.

“We get all kinds of materials turned in here,” Phalen said. “Everything from a student’s chemistry kit to latex paint. A lot of people have craft hobbies like making candles or etching glass that uses chemicals.”

Fort Drum residents can call the facility at 315-772-6111 with any questions. Appointments can be made to drop off any HHW products between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The facility is located in Bldg. 11144 on Bedlam Road behind the FMWR Automotive Center.

Additionally, Fort Drum Soldiers and family members can discard electronic waste, or e-waste, at the Solid Waste Transfer Station, Bldg. 11001, outside the Cerjan Gate.

E-waste includes items such as computers, televisions, printers, and DVD players, that can be disposed of or recycled. Recycling electronics recovers valuable materials, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and pollution, and conserves energy and natural resources.

For more information about e-waste, call 315-772-5944.