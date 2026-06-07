Not Your Average Sunday Commute - Flying Through Big Sky Country

Efficiency. Training. Fun. They're not always words you expect to find in the same sentence, but sometimes the Montana Army National Guard gets to check all three boxes at once. This Sunday, Soldiers from the 1889th Regional Support Group climbed aboard a CH-47 Chinook with B Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion for a ride across some of Montana's most scenic landscapes. As the aircrew conducted recurring flight training, passengers enjoyed aerial views stretching from Fort Harrison to Canyon Ferry Reservoir and the Gates of the Mountains. For the aviators, it was another opportunity to sharpen critical flight skills and maintain readiness. For everyone on board, it was a reminder that some of the best views in Montana come from a Chinook ramp. Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.

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