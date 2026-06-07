Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho - Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing's Security Forces Squadron participated in readiness training at Saylor Creek Training Range, Grasmere, Idaho, June 4 - 6, 2026, to maintain proficiency and strengthen skills needed to support evolving mission requirements.

This annual Security Forces Field Training Exercises (FTX), evaluates Airmen on tactical combat skills, marksmanship, weapons qualification and air-based ground defense through multi-day simulations, ensuring Airmen remain proficient in maintaining readiness for deployment requirements and mission procedures.

The training also incorporated responding to emerging aerial threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems to address evolving risks and mission demands.

Staff Sgt. Dante Sunseri, fire team lead for the 124th SFS, highlighted the hybrid exercise as both qualification and sustainment training.

“We’re training Airmen to understand the full capabilities of their standard duty rifles by engaging targets at distances beyond what they typically encounter, building both confidence and proficiency,” said Sunseri. “The training also reinforces core base defense skills while introducing airfield seizure scenarios that require the application of both defensive and offensive tactics.”

Regular readiness training ensures security forces Airmen remain prepared to protect, while supporting state and federal missions whenever called upon.

"This FTX is an all-encompassing training event that allows us to integrate both law enforcement officer and security operations in a single exercise,” said Master Sgt. Nicholas Bevers, alpha flight chief for the 124th SF. “Preparing Airmen for missions at home and in deployed environments."