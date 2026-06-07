Aaron’s Home Tech

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addressing Control4’s scheduled OS2 service change, a local home technology integrator is outlining upgrade planning for customers using older Control4 systems. Remote access and cloud services for OS2 systems are set to end on August 4, 2026, making OS3 or X4 with Connect the stated upgrade path for supported functions.Serving households with connected lighting, shades, thermostats, audio, media rooms, cameras, door locks, intercoms, and related controls, the notice applies to customers near Atlanta, GA, who may still operate OS2. A Smart Home Automation upgrade can place those connected functions within Control4’s current platform structure before the service retirement date.Guiding customers before April 2026, the notice also references a 10% discount, capped at $1,000, for eligible work completed before that deadline. Service planning may include Control4 interface updates, device compatibility, Connect requirements, remote access status, and cloud service status tied to a Home Automation System already installed in the property across daily home and business technology use.Clarifying timing for customers near Greensboro, GA, the Control4 change may reduce performance and limit system reliability after August 4, 2026, when OS2 support ends. Early scheduling gives owners time to assess current equipment, connected controls, user permissions, and upgrade requirements before remote access and cloud services are retired.To learn more about Aaron’s Home Tech ’s home automation services, please contact the office at the information given below.Company Background: Aaron’s Home Tech works with home technology projects involving automation, audio, lighting control, shade control, energy management, media rooms, home theaters, CCTV cameras, security, networking, and central vacuum systems. Founded in 1986, their service scope covers residential and business settings.

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