NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING AIRSPACE OVER...
NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING AIRSPACE OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY
NORAD aircraft after the use of flares to draw the pilot’s attention.
The flares – which may have been visible to the public - are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground.
Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.
The Continental U.S. NORAD Region, at Tyndall AFB, is the operational lead for this NORAD mission.
For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.