Team Fairchild opens gates to thousands for Skyfest 2026

The roar of jet engines filled the skies over the Inland Northwest as Fairchild Air Force Base opened its gates to thousands of visitors for the first day of Skyfest 2026, Saturday, June 6.

The highly anticipated air show offered the local community a firsthand look at military aviation, featuring world-class aerial acrobatics, extensive static displays and a showcase of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s global mission.

For Maj. Karianne Ernisse, Skyfest 2026 air show director, the successful execution of day one was the culmination of months of rigorous planning and base-wide teamwork.

“Seeing the gates open and the community flood in makes the months of preparation completely worth it,” Ernisse said. “Our goal this weekend is to showcase American airpower and say a massive ‘thank you’ to the Inland Northwest for their unwavering support. Today was a spectacular start to doing just that.”

The show kicked off at 11:00 with an opening ceremony and remarks from wing leadership.

“On behalf of the 5,000 Airmen of Team Fairchild thank you to everybody in the local community for coming out,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd ARW commander. “Please enjoy the air show, enjoy the displays, enjoy the static airplanes and say hi to our Airmen who are working the air show.”

From there, the skies were dominated by high-speed maneuvers from the Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and the six-ship civilian Patriots Jet Team.

The diverse aerial lineup featured a dedicated "Women in Aviation" showcase, highlighting Stephanie Goetz in "The Pink Jet," Vicky Benzing in a purple P-51 Mustang, and national aerobatics champion Melissa Burns.

History also came alive during a massive D-Day demonstration. The reenactment featured World War II-era aircraft B-17 Flying Fortress, the P-40 Warhawk and the P-38 Lightning from the Erickson Aircraft Collection and vintage vehicles from the Spokane Motor Pool.

On the ground, attendees explored an expansive flightline of static displays, getting up close to fifth-generation fighters and heavy airlift alike. Highlights included an F-22 Raptor, a massive C-5 Galaxy, an A-10 Thunderbolt II, and of course Fairchild’s own KC-135 Stratotanker.

“I came to Skyfest to see a wide array of aircraft from multiple eras,” said Atabey “Audie” Atakan, Skyfest 2026 attendee. “This is my first air show and I’ve always wanted to go, and I’m so glad I did! The event that blew me away was the New Orleans Air National Guard’s performance. Seeing two F-15’s flying together and pulling off combat drills in person was unforgettable.”

Providing a safe venue for those awe-inspiring moments was a priority, achieved through close collaboration between the base, local law enforcement and community partners.

“The energy on the flightline today was incredible, and we are ready to do it all again tomorrow,” Ernisse said. “We couldn’t have pulled this off without the tireless dedication of Team Fairchild's Airmen and our community partners who helped ensure a safe, fun event for everyone.”

Skyfest 2026 continues Sunday, June 7. Gates open at9:00 a.m. with aerial performances scheduled to begin at11:00 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, carpool if possible, and check the official Fairchild Skyfest website, [https://www.fairchildskyfest.com/](https://www.fairchildskyfest.com/), for more information.