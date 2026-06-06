NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING AIRSPACE OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY

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TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted a general aviation aircraft that violated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace near Keansburg, New Jersey, on June 6, 2026, at approximately 1:40 p.m. EDT. The civilian aircraft was safely escorted out of the area byNORAD aircraft after the use of flares to draw the pilot’s attention.

The flares – which may have been visible to the public - are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground.

Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.

The Continental U.S. NORAD Region, at Tyndall AFB, is the operational lead for this NORAD mission.

For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/