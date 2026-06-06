SLD 30 commander, Vandenberg Library partner on summer reading challenge

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.— Just as a farm grows food to nourish the body, a library grows ideas to nourish the mind. This summer, the Vandenberg Library is inviting the community to cultivate their imaginations with the launch of the "Plant a Seed, Read at Your Library This Summer!" reading program, running from June 6 to July 31.

To track progress, sign up for the program at https://vandenberg.beanstack.org

"Each year, we encourage Vandenberg members to participate in our reading program to help combat 'Summer Slide’ – the loss of academic skills that can result from not reading during the summer months," said Christine Holland, Base Librarian. "This summer we have an exciting opportunity to spark meaningful conversations across the base through a specially curated reading list designed with our community in mind.”

A special highlight for readers this year is the Col. Horne Reading List Challenge, curated by Col. James Horne, Space Launch Delta 30 commander.

“Rather than simply challenging individuals to read and log minutes, this year we invite everyone to embark on a shared journey,” Holland said. “One that connects Vandenberg community members through the power of these compelling stories."

For the commander, the curated list is about giving service members and the community insights to help them grow both personally and professionally. "Reading is one of the most powerful habits a person can build,” Horne said. “It offers a rare opportunity to step back from the daily mission, challenge your own perspectives and absorb the hard-earned wisdom of innovators and leaders who have navigated incredibly difficult challenges."

For Horne, this habit started early.

“From the youngest age, I’ve been a voracious reader,” he shared. “It started with adventurous fiction and classics like 'Robinson Crusoe,' 'King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table,' 'The Chronicles of Narnia' and 'The Lord of the Rings.'”

As his career progressed, so did his intellectual curiosity.

“After college, I discovered how much you could learn from the biographies of great leaders, and I devoured prize-winning books about John Adams, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf,” Horne explained. “One of the biggest realizations I remember is reading about Hamilton and realizing the profound but overlooked impact he made on our founding as a nation.”

Whether participants are looking to dive into the minds of history's greatest innovators or seeking strategies to improve their daily focus, Horne’s challenge offers a roadmap for every reader. The list features hand-picked titles divided into four distinct themes — ranging from high-stakes military strategy to personal well-being — designed to inspire, educate and challenge the Vandenberg community.

"I chose this reading list because it represents a balance between looking outward at strategic innovation and looking inward at personal well-being,” Horne said. “From the tactical brilliance of historical giants to practical strategies for deep, focused work, these titles are hand-picked to inspire our Guardians, Airmen and families to think differently, build resilience and continually push the boundaries of what is possible."

Horne’s reading list for this summer’s challenge includes:

Visionaries and Innovators

"Elon Musk" by Walter Isaacson

"Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson

"Boyd: The Fighter Pilot that Changed the Art of War" by Robert Coram

Resilience and Leadership

"Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

"Once an Eagle" by Anton Myrer

"On Becoming a Leader" by Warren Bennis

"Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln" by Doris Kearns Goodwin

Ethics and Strategy in Conflict

"A Fiery Peace in a Cold War" by Neil Sheehan

"The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell

"The Hundred-Year Marathon" by Michael Pillsbury

"Ghost Fleet"P.W. Singer & August Cole

"13 Minutes to the Moon" (podcast) by BBC

"It's Your Ship" by Capt. D. Michael Abrashoff

Personal Development and Well-Being

"Deep Work" by Cal Newport

"Digital Minimalism" by Cal Newport

"So Good They Can't Ignore You" by Cal Newport

"Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams" by Matthew Walker

Horne and his own family are no strangers to the excitement of these seasonal events.

“Our family have been lifelong summer reading program participants, and we have a pretty intense competition,” he added.

Readers can easily check out free ebooks and audiobooks for the challenge by visiting https://mwrdodlibraries.org.

To log in, users must click the three-line menu icon in the upper right-hand corner, select "Log In" from the drop-down menu and proceed to the DEERS verification page. From there, Department of Defense personnel can select "DOD" and log in using their DoD Identification Number.

Get ready to plant a seed of knowledge this summer, grow your mind and — most importantly — have fun reading.

Note: The views and opinions expressed in these publications are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of War, Department of the Air Force, United States Space Force, or Vandenberg Space Force Base. Inclusion on this reading list does not constitute endorsement.