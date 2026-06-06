Unidentified Pedestrian Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash

Marrero – On June 5, 2026, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on U.S Highway 90 Business near Garden Road in Jefferson Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified male pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking across the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 Business wearing dark-colored clothing. At the same time, a 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling east on U.S. Highway 90 Business. For reasons still under investigation, the pedestrian was struck by the Nissan. A short time later, the pedestrian was struck again by a 2016 Honda HR-V also traveling east on U.S. Highway 90 Business.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The drivers of the Nissan and the Honda, who were properly restrained, were not injured.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash; however, as part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the pedestrian is encouraged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at (504) 471-2775. Anonymous submissions can also be made by visiting lsp.org and selecting the “Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity” link.

Louisiana State Police urge both pedestrians and motorists to remain alert and aware of their surroundings while on or near roadways. Crashes involving pedestrians are often preventable when basic safety measures are observed. Pedestrians are encouraged to wear reflective clothing, utilize well-lit areas, walk facing oncoming traffic, and minimize distractions. Walking along an interstate is prohibited under Louisiana law, except in emergency situations.

Contact Information:

Trooper Kyle Wagner

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop B

(504) 202-6900

[email protected]