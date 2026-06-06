June Promotions
A1C
Alex Meyers (APS)
SrA
Joshua Stevenson (MXS)
Feben Tsegaye (AMXS)
Rockett Nichols (CS)
Sergii Lypnytskyi (LRS)
Corey Ritter (OSS)
SSgt
Christopher Lhotsky (SFS)
Andrew Bly (AMXS)
Ariel Sanchez (CS)
TSgt
Gnagna Ndiaye (FSS)
Montez Pettway (OSS)
David Steiger Jr (OSS)
MSgt
Ronald Toia (OG)
Chasity Rash (MXS)
Brandon Martinez (APS)
SMSgt
Lance Cooper (APS)
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