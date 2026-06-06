The 911th Airlift Wing is excited to announce its June Promotions. A1C

Alex Meyers (APS) SrA

Joshua Stevenson (MXS)

Feben Tsegaye (AMXS)

Rockett Nichols (CS)

Sergii Lypnytskyi (LRS)

Corey Ritter (OSS) SSgt

Christopher Lhotsky (SFS)

Andrew Bly (AMXS)

Ariel Sanchez (CS) TSgt

Gnagna Ndiaye (FSS)

Montez Pettway (OSS)

David Steiger Jr (OSS) MSgt

Ronald Toia (OG)

Chasity Rash (MXS)

Brandon Martinez (APS) SMSgt

Lance Cooper (APS)

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