AHA, West Health launch learning collaborative on aging care 

The AHA is launching a new learning collaborative, Adopting Digital Tools for Better Aging Care, which is part of the West Health Accelerator at AHA’s Health Research & Educational Trust. The six-month collaborative will focus on operational implementation, workflow redesign, clinical standardization and scalable adoption. The collaborative is intended for hospital and health system leaders involved in clinical, operational and quality improvement efforts. Participants will learn how to embed evidence-based older adult care practices into everyday workflows, leverage electronic health record-enabled tools and automation strategies to support reliable implementation, and reduce workflow variation and support more standardized care delivery, among other benefits.

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