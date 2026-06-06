DMR Seeks Shark Research Participants

The Maine Department of Marine Resources' Highly Migratory Species (HMS) Program leads the State’s monitoring efforts to inform fisheries management and conservation of sharks in the northern Gulf of Maine. Currently, the HMS program is seeking information from fishers with interest and experience in boat-based white shark fishing for research. Funds for this work are not currently in place, and participation in this survey does not guarantee further communication. If interested, please follow the link here: https://arcg.is/rj9X90.

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