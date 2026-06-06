Submit Release
News Search

There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,574 in the last 365 days.

DMR Seeks Shark Research Participants

The Maine Department of Marine Resources' Highly Migratory Species (HMS) Program leads the State’s monitoring efforts to inform fisheries management and conservation of sharks in the northern Gulf of Maine. Currently, the HMS program is seeking information from fishers with interest and experience in boat-based white shark fishing for research. Funds for this work are not currently in place, and participation in this survey does not guarantee further communication. If interested, please follow the link here: https://arcg.is/rj9X90.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DMR Seeks Shark Research Participants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.