Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,100 in the last 365 days.

ER Parking at EMMC

From Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Due to heavy traffic we are asking all ambulances who are not delivering patients directly to the Emergency Room to please pull ahead to the ambulance parking area.

We have had several instances of transfer trucks blocking all 3 of our ambulance bays, making it harder for our 911 trucks to get in and making them back up into traffic to respond from the ER.

Thank you

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ER Parking at EMMC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.