Rep. Jordan issues statement on Bears decision to build stadium in Northwest Indiana
Note to the Press – Indiana State Rep. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) issued the following statement today following the announcement that the Chicago Bears will build a world-class stadium facility in Hammond, Indiana.
STATEHOUSE (June 5, 2026) – "This a monumental day for Indiana as the Chicago Bears are headed to Northwest Indiana. From chairing the House committee meetings and co-sponsoring the bill, this was truly an all-around team effort. This will bring a significant economic boost to the region and our state. I can't wait to continue this partnership as we work to build a great relationship with the Bears organization."
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State Rep. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) represents House District 17,
which includes all of Fulton County, and portions of Marshall and Pulaski counties.
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