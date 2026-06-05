06/10/26 Agenda

FRANKLIN COUNTY FISCAL COURT

VIDEO TELECONFERENCE

REGULAR MEETING

JUNE 10, 2026

5:00 P.M. WORK SESSION/COURT Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/fcfcky

YouTube Live: www.tinyurl.com/fcfcky AGENDA Per KRS 61.826, this is a Video Teleconference (VTC) Meeting. The primary physical location for public attendance, where all members may be seen and heard, will be at 321 West Main Street, Frankfort, KY, 40601. Call to Order/Pledge Blessing: Minister Nash Cox

Work Session:

• Public Comments (*We are unable to take any public comments regarding the approval or disapproval of planning and zoning zone changes.)

• Road Department Update

• Judges Report Authorization for approval of minutes from the regular meeting of May 27, 2026. Authorization to approve the Atom Chemical Inc agreement for water treatment. Authorization to receive the Sheriff's additional 2025 Excess Fees. Authorization to receive the Sheriff’s 2024 APA Audit Excess Fees. Authorization to receive the County Attorney’s 2025 Excess Fees. Second reading and approval of amending ordinance 7-2002 and 8-2000 Series Relating to the Fiscal Court Filing Fees in Franklin County, Kentucky. Authorization to receive the Capital Community Economic/Industrial Development Authority dba Kentucky Capital Development Corporation Audited Financial Statements June 30, 2025 and 2024. Authorization to approve the Franklin County Sports Tourism Commission Budget for Fiscal Year 2027. Authorization to approve the board appointment of Paul Sawyier Public Library Board. Authorization to approve an advanced funding up to $436,500 to facilitate the acquisition of flood-impacted property enrolled and approved in Group 1 properties of the NRCS EWP Buyout, located at 311 Big Eddy Road, Frankfort, Ky and owned by Nestmakers LLC. Authorization to approve a Resolution authorizing the filing of an application to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Staffing for adequate fire and emergency response grant program for the Franklin County Fire Department. Authorization to approve a Resolution authorizing the County Judge/Executive to make application to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for Emergency Municipal and County Road Aid Funds. Authorization to award bid for Undyed Diesel and Dyed Diesel. Authorization to award bid for Road Department Materials. Authorization to award bid for Bulk De-Icing Salt. Second Reading and approval of an Ordinance relating to the Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Authorization to receive Treasurer’s Report. Authorization to approve Budget Transfers for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Authorization to authorize the Treasurer to open the following certificates of deposit on behalf of the Fiscal Court to improve investment earnings. Authorization to advertise for sealed bids for FY26 Audit Services. Payment of Claims Authorization to go into closed session, per KRS 61.810 (1), (F) discussions or hearings which might lead to the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee. Authorization to return to open session. Authorization to hire a firefighter Other Business Authorization to adjourn.

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