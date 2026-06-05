Manifest Explorer Now Live as Dual-Chain Block Explorer for AI Infrastructure Network

Manifest Explorer dashboard showing live visibility into the MFX Cosmos chain, validator activity, network status and explorer sections.

Live dual-chain explorer provides visibility into MFX Cosmos, MANY Network, blocks, validators, transactions and network telemetry

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manifest Explorer is now live, providing a dual-chain block explorer for Manifest Network and its AI infrastructure ecosystem.The explorer gives users a unified view across both the MFX Cosmos chain and MANY Network. Through a single interface, users can inspect blocks, transactions, validators, token data, holder information and network status while tracking activity across Manifest’s dual-chain architecture.Manifest Network is building infrastructure for AI, compute, storage and sovereign cloud use cases. The new Manifest Explorer supports that work by making network data easier to access, interpret and verify.Unlike a generic single-chain explorer, Manifest Explorer is built around the specific structure of the Manifest ecosystem. The dashboard separates MFX Cosmos and MANY Network views while presenting key network information for community members, partners, analysts and technical users.The explorer also includes a clear display-unit framework for MFX. Because MFX is represented across both the MANY side and Cosmos-display side of the network, the explorer distinguishes between canonical MFX supply and Cosmos-display equivalent units. This helps reduce confusion around supply presentation and reinforces that display-unit differences do not represent additional circulating MFX.The live explorer is available at: blockchain.manifest.networkManifest Explorer Feature OverviewDual-chain visibilityWhat Manifest Explorer Provides: A single explorer interface for both the MFX Cosmos chain and MANY Network.Why It Matters: Helps users track Manifest’s network activity across both sides of its architecture instead of relying on separate tools or fragmented views.Canonical MFX display logicWhat Manifest Explorer Provides: Clear distinction between MANY-side MFX and Cosmos-display MFX.Why It Matters: Reduces confusion around token display units and avoids implying additional circulating supply.Live network monitoringWhat Manifest Explorer Provides: Dashboard views for blocks, validators, transactions, token data and network status.Why It Matters: Gives users a practical way to observe chain activity, infrastructure health and network participation.Validator and consensus dataWhat Manifest Explorer Provides: Validator participation, signing status, voting power and consensus activity.Why It Matters: Supports transparency around the infrastructure securing the network.Token and holder visibilityWhat Manifest Explorer Provides: Token-focused sections for MFX, PWR and POA, with holder analytics and live REST samples.Why It Matters: Gives the ecosystem a clearer view into network assets and ownership data as the platform develops.Exportable data viewsWhat Manifest Explorer Provides: CSV export functionality for block, transaction and holder data.Why It Matters: Makes the explorer more useful for analysts, partners and technical users who want to review network activity outside the interface.Focused AI infrastructure contextWhat Manifest Explorer Provides: Explorer design built around Manifest’s specific network architecture rather than a generic chain template.Why It Matters: Positions Manifest Explorer as purpose-built infrastructure for a network focused on AI, compute, storage and sovereign cloud use cases.The launch of Manifest Explorer gives the Manifest ecosystem a more transparent foundation for tracking network activity and infrastructure growth. As AI infrastructure networks continue to evolve, explorer tools that make chain activity, validator participation and token data easier to understand will play an important role in supporting broader ecosystem visibility.###About Manifest NetworkManifest Network is an AI infrastructure network focused on compute, storage, sovereign cloud and decentralized infrastructure use cases. The network combines Cosmos-based infrastructure with MANY Network functionality to support scalable, transparent and interoperable network activity.Learn more at https://manifest.network/ and visit the live explorer at https://blockchain.manifest.network/ About Sarson Funds Sarson Funds is a digital asset investment and education firm focused on helping investors, advisors and institutions understand blockchain, digital assets and emerging Web3 infrastructure. Sarson Funds works with select ecosystem partners and portfolio companies across digital asset markets, blockchain infrastructure and decentralized technology.Disclosure: This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any securities, products, services or investments. Nothing in this release should be considered financial, legal, tax or accounting advice. Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments are inherently risky and may result in the loss of capital.

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