NHDP Statement on Kelly Ayotte Filing for Reelection

In response to Kelly Ayotte filing to run for reelection, NHDP Chair Ray Buckley released the following statement: "From sky-high property taxes and record housing costs to colossal health care cuts, Kelly Ayotte has made life more expensive for Granite Staters at every turn. And while Donald Trump’s tariff tax has pummeled small businesses and New Hampshire’s economy, Kelly has watched from the sidelines. "The filing fee may be paid, but Granite Staters are still paying the price for Kelly Ayotte’s last two years in office. Come November, the bill will be long overdue."

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