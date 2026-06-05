Igniting Readiness: Joint Prescribed Fire Operations at Fort Hunter Liggett

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, JOLON, CALIF. — Fort Hunter Liggett partnered with local, state, and federal fire agencies during the week of May 27, 2026, to execute a series of prescribed burns. These operations aim to reduce wildfire risk and protect critical training lands ahead of California's fire season. The burns removed hazardous vegetation from some high-use training areas and ranges, reducing potential training interruptions ahead of upcoming Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) operations. The effort also provided valuable opportunities for firefighters from multiple agencies to train and work together.

Firefighters from Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL), CAL FIRE, Big Sur Fire, the U.S. Forest Service, and several other partner agencies worked side by side throughout the week-long operation.

The FHL Fire Department routinely conducts prescribed burns prior to large-scale training operations to reduce wildfire risk in frequently used training areas.

"We prefer to conduct these burns under favorable weather conditions," said FHL Lead Firefighter Justin Moya. "We won't get as much help during fire season because everyone else will be fighting fires in July, so it's better to do it now."

The FHL Fire Department works closely with the National Weather Service when planning prescribed burns to help ensure conditions remain safe and effective for fuel reduction efforts. Conducting burns before peak fire season allows crews to reduce hazardous fuels under controlled conditions while partner agencies remain available to support the operation.

“Prescribed fire is one of the best tools we have for reducing wildfire risk before it becomes a major problem for the installation and surrounding communities,” said FHL Supervisory Firefighter James Krenkel. “At the same time, it gives us a chance to train together and build the experience we need before fire season ramps up.”

Multiple installation directorates worked alongside firefighters to support the prescribed burn operations. The effort provided valuable hands-on training for both FHL personnel and participating firefighters. Working side by side with seasoned firefighters, newer members of the fire service gained firsthand experience observing fire behavior, learning large-scale fuel reduction techniques, and using modern tools, such as drones, to support prescribed fire operations.

"By doing these controlled burns or vegetation management burns, we're able to fight the fire on our terms," said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Josh Silveira.

Silveira said the annual operations help agencies prepare for fire season while strengthening partnerships developed through years of working together on preplanned events.

"Everybody's getting hands-on experience with how things go," said Jair Montes, a squad boss for Big Sur Fire.

Montes said operations like the prescribed burns allow firefighters to gain experience, observe fire behavior, and take lessons learned back to their own agencies before peak fire season begins.

Sustained partnership with other fire management agencies builds strong community relations and enables FHL to reduce wildfire risk while protecting the training lands that support military readiness. The collaborative effort helps ensure the installation remains a safe and sustainable environment for Soldiers, firefighters, and surrounding communities.

Visit the installation website and follow its social media to stay updated on operations like these and all the activities at FHL:

https://home.army.mil/liggett/, https://www.facebook.com/FortHunterLiggett.