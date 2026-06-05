Hampton Roads District Weekly Traffic Alert: June 7-13, 2026

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Updated information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511 Virginia (511.vdot.virginia.gov), download the VDOT 511 smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges and tunnels

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Single-lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Eastbound June 8-9 Westbound June 10-11



Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions: June 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8-11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



James River Bridge, Route 17:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Southbound June 9 Northbound June 10



George P. Coleman, Route 17:

A ltern ating, mobile, sing le-lane closures in both directions June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m .

Berkley Bridge, I-264:

Single-lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Eastbound June 8 Westbound June 9



Elizabeth River Crossings (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):

Go to DriveERC.com for scheduled closures on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (Route 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

HRBT Expansion Project:

View lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project (hrbtexpansion.vdot.virginia.gov/traffic-alerts/)

Interstates

I-64, Newport News:

Full ramp closures at I-64 east and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard (Route 17) as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Off-ramp from I-64 east to southbound J. Clyde Morris Boulevard (exit 258A) June 11-12 Off-ramp from I-64 east to northbound J. Clyde Morris Boulevard (exit 258B) June 10 On-ramp from northbound J. Clyde Morris Boulevard to I-64 east June 11 On-ramp from southbound J. Clyde Morris Boulevard to I-64 east June 8-10



I-64, James City County:

Full off-ramp closure from I-64 east to Ol d St age Road (exit 227 ) Jun e 7-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a .m .

I-64, Chesapeake:

Full ramp closures from I-64 east to I-464 north (exit 291A): June 7 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 8-13 from as early as 11 p.m. to as late as 6 a.m.



I-64, Gap Widening Segment C, James City County:

I-64, Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL):

The Hampton Roads Express Lanes project website contains additional information on the express lanes project-related closures and traffic impacts. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/news--traffic-alerts/)

An interactive map displaying long-term traffic impacts across the various Hampton Roads Express Lanes construction projects can be found at the project website. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/long-term-traffic-impacts/)

I-64, Norfolk Reversible Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Continuously from 8 p.m. June 5 until 3 a.m. June 8 June 8-12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 8-11 from 8 p.m. to as late as 3 a.m. Continuously from 8 p.m. June 12 until 3 a.m. June 15



I-64, Chesapeake Express Lanes:

Full Express Lane closures westbound between Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) June 7-13 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 10 a.m.

I-64, HREL Hampton 4C Project:

Full off-ramp closures on I-64 June 7-10 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and June 11 from as early as 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Non-conflicting ramp closures may be in place concurrently): I-64 east to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) I-64 west to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267)

Full on-ramp closures on I-64 June 7 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., June 8-10 from as early as 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and June 11 from as early as 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Non-conflicting ramp closures may be in place concurrently): Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 west Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 east Mallory Street to I-64 west

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Mallory Street (exit 268) to LaSalle Avenue (exit 265) June 7-12 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 in both directions between Mallory Street (exit 268) and LaSalle Avenue (exit 265) June 8-13 between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Long-term traffic shifts of I-64 from the inside lanes to the outside lanes in both directions between the Hampton River bridge and Mallory Street (exit 268), with details in the full traffic alert.

Full overnight closure of East Pembroke Avenue between River Street and Barron Drive as early as June 5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Long-term, single-lane closure on off–ramp from I-64 east to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267).

Long-term, continuous single-lane closure on I-64 in both directions, reducing travel lanes from three to two lanes between Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) and LaSalle Avenue (exit 265A).

Long-term traffic shift of I-64 in both directions at the Hampton River bridges with all traffic moved to the reopened westbound bridge with details in full traffic alert.

Long-term traffic shift with a new stop sign on I-64 west off-ramp at Armistead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue (exit 265B) and lane reduction on North Armistead Avenue at Thomas Street.

Long-term traffic shifts toward the median on I-64 in both directions between North Armistead Avenue (exit 265) and the Hampton River bridge, as well as between the Hampton River bridge and Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267).

Long-term traffic shifts toward the outside lanes on I-64 in both directions between Mallory Street (exit 268) and Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267).

I-64, HREL Norfolk 1A Project:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) continuously from as early as 7 p.m. June 5 to 5 a.m. June 8. (No eastbound work on June 7 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

Single-lane closures on I-64 east on the Willoughby Bay Bridge from 15th View Street (exit 272) to 4th View Street (exit 273) June 7-12 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Patrol Road to I-64 east June 7-12 from as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages along I-64 east between Granby Street (exit 276) and Tidewater Drive (exit 277) June 7-12 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Granby Street (exit 276A) June 7-12 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Little Creek Road (exit 276C) June 7-13 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Little Creek Road to I-64 east June 7-12 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) June 7-13 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) June 7-12 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 east June 7-12 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 west June 7-12 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-564 from I-64 to Terminal Boulevard: Eastbound June 7-12 from as early as 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound June 7-12 from as early as 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) June 8-11 from as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) continuously from as early as 7 p.m. June 12 to 5 a.m. June 15. (No eastbound work on June 14 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

Long-term traffic split on I-64 east at Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B). Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.



Long-term traffic shift on I-64 east from west of I-564/Granby Street (exit 276) to Tidewater Drive (exit 277) toward the inside lanes, as early as June 8, with details in the full traffic alert.

Long-term traffic shift toward the outside of the roadway on I-64 west between Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and Patrol Road.

Long-term traffic shift toward the outside of the roadway on I-64 east between Patrol Road and Tidewater Drive (exit 277).

Long-term traffic shift on I-564 east off-ramp to Little Creek Road (exit 4) and lane reduction on westbound East Admiral Taussig Boulevard.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from northbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 west with detour to next left-turn lane onto on-ramp to I-64 west.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from southbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 east, with new left turn at Thole Street to access I-64 east.

Long-term traffic pattern on I-64 west between Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and Patrol Road in Norfolk with one mainline lane closed and new left exit and temporary lane open alongside the Norfolk Reversible Roadway. Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

I-64, HREL Newport News/Hampton 4A/4B Project:

I-464, Chesapeake:

Full on-ramp closures from Route 17 (Dominion Boulevard) north to I-464 north: Continuously from 5 a.m. June 7 to 5 a.m. June 8 June 8-13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8-12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Continuously from 5 a.m. June 13 to 5 a.m. June 14

Full ramp closures from I-464 south to I-64 west (exit 1A) June 8-12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264, Portsmouth:

I-264, Norfolk:

Full on-ramp closure s from City Hall Avenue to I-264 east June 11-12 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m .

I-664, Chesapeake:

Full off-ramp closures June 7-11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 11A) I-664 north to Dock Landing Road (exit 12)



I-564/Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

Full off-ramp closures of the Intermodal Connector west ramp to Seabee Road June 8-12 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Full on and off-ramp closures from Naval Station Norfolk Gate 3A (Bainbridge Avenue) to I-564 east: Continuously from 7:30 p.m. June 5 until 4 a.m. June 8 June 8-11 from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Continuously from 7:30 p.m. June 12 until 4 a.m. June 15



Other notable closures

Route 58 (Southampton Parkway), Southampton County:

Brief, intermittent stoppage on Route 58 in both directions at Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) June 8 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.



