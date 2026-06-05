RAPID Lab delivers additively manufactured F‑35 canopy frame

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The 809th Maintenance Support Squadron’s RAPID Lab has closed a critical training gap for the F‑35 enterprise by reverse‑engineering and producing additively manufactured canopy frames, enabling maintainers to train on installing the aircraft’s flexible linear shape charge without waiting on delayed supplier deliveries. RAPID — which stands for Reverse Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing, Prototyping, Innovation, and Design — developed the solution after delayed supplier deliveries left maintainers without the hands-on training mediums required to practice a mandatory safety-critical task. “We started this project because the training enterprise wasn’t getting maintenance training devices on time,” said Rulon Stitzer, RAPID Labs Flight Chief. “Our team stepped in so Airmen could get hands‑on training when needed instead of waiting on external timelines.” The canopy frame is a complex, multi‑part assembly, and recreating it required advanced scanning, modeling, and additive manufacturing capabilities. RAPID Lab engineers conducted multiple design iterations to ensure the printed frame met the functional requirements of the training mission. Early prototypes revealed structural challenges, including a fracture that occurred when an initial printed component was mounted to the training stand. “Getting it right took several design iterations,” Stitzer said. “One early version fractured under torque, so we strengthened the structure and redistributed the load paths until it exceeded the training requirement.” After reinforcing the design, the team validated the frame’s performance through extended load testing. The printed component supported three times the canopy’s weight upside down for more than a month, giving the team confidence that engineered plastics could meet the training mission. Joint testing and validation with the Ogden Air Logistics Complex’s Joint Strike Fighter engineers confirmed the accuracy of the reverse‑engineered geometry and the suitability of the printed materials for training use. With validation complete, RAPID Lab began producing additional frames to support training sites and is now reverse‑engineering a second variant to expand availability across all three variants of the F‑35. By bringing the work in‑house, RAPID Lab significantly accelerated delivery timelines and increased training throughput. “Once we brought the work inside the Lab, we could get the right parts to the right instructors much faster, directly improving readiness,” Stitzer said. “That directly improves readiness.” The initiative also generated substantial cost and man‑hour savings through printed tooling, reduced procurement, lower repair cycle times, and directly support the F-35 Enterprise’s war on cost initiatives. Stitzer said the project’s success was a total team effort, crediting major contributions from across Hill AFB and the F 35 enterprise. The 309th AMXG’s Aircraft Battle Damage Repair Flight supported the effort by disassembling and preparing the original canopy frame, while JSF’s Lightning Support Team engineers validated the scans and design work. Also making the project possible were the 531st and 533rd Commodities Maintenance Squadrons provided repair assets for reverse engineering, the 388th Logistics Support Squadron supplied the hardware needed to assemble and validate the printed frame, and the 372nd Training Squadron Detachment 3 provided facility access, equipment, and testing support. Beyond the canopy frame, RAPID Lab is expanding its portfolio of printed tooling, fixtures, and training aids. The team is also identifying small, high‑impact aircraft components that can be safely printed for ground use or, when approved by the cognizant engineer, installed on aircraft. High‑performance polymers are enabling new applications, particularly in cockpit environments where temperature and off‑gassing requirements are stringent. “Additive manufacturing lets us produce the right parts at the right time,” Stitzer said. “It increases training throughput, reduces man‑hours, and gives maintainers the tools they need without waiting on external vendors.” Looking ahead, RAPID Lab plans to scale production capacity and expand outreach so more organizations across the installation can bring projects in‑house. “We’re just getting started,” Stitzer said. “Our goal is to scale production, support more training sites, and identify small, high‑impact parts where printing gives the Air Force a clear readiness advantage.”