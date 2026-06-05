U.S. 11th Circuit to amend its rules

Pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 2071(b), notice and opportunity for comment is hereby given of proposed amendments to the Rules of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

The public comment period is from Wednesday, August 5, to Friday, September 4.

A copy of the proposed amendments may be obtained on and after Wednesday, August 5, from the court’s website at http://www.ca11.uscourts.gov/rules/proposed-revisions . A copy may also be obtained without charge from the Office of the Clerk, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, 56 Forsyth St., N.W., Atlanta, GA 30303, phone 404-335-6100.