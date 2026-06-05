2026 Golf Gift Guide Features Par x Design's Modern Golf Art

Plugged In Golf Gift Guide | Par x Design Golf Art

Plugged In Golf's 2026 Father's Day Golf Gift Guide recognizes Par x Design for its modern golf art, premium craftsmanship, and design-forward approach.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Par x Design, the design-forward golf art brand known for bringing contemporary golf culture into modern interiors, has been highlighted in Plugged In Golf's 2026 Father's Day Golf Gift Guide The annual gift guide from Plugged In Golf, one of golf's leading independent publications, showcases standout products and brands across equipment, apparel, training aids, accessories, and golf lifestyle categories. This year's guide recognized Par x Design for its distinctive approach to golf-inspired artwork and premium presentation.Unlike traditional golf decor, Par x Design blends golf, design, and culture through a curated collection of photography, graphic art, and contemporary prints. The collection ranges from minimalist course photography and architectural compositions to culture-inspired pieces influenced by sneaker design, pop art, and modern aesthetics."Golf is more than a game. It's a culture, a ritual, and a source of inspiration," said Eric Woo, Founder of Par x Design. "We're honored to be included in Plugged In Golf's 2026 Father's Day Golf Gift Guide and recognized alongside some of the most respected brands in the industry."Designed in San Francisco, Par x Design creates premium golf art for offices, studios, simulators, living spaces, and homes that value thoughtful design. Every piece is produced using fine art materials and archival printing techniques, with handcrafted framing options designed to deliver a gallery-quality presentation.The recognition comes as more golfers seek meaningful gifts that extend beyond equipment and apparel. For Father's Day, Par x Design offers an alternative that combines personal connection to the game with modern interior design.Whether it reminds them of early morning tee times, rounds with friends, or the quiet ritual that keeps them coming back, Par x Design's collection brings the feeling of the game into everyday spaces through thoughtful design and lasting craftsmanship.Customers receive free U.S. shipping and a satisfaction guarantee for all purchases.To explore the collection featured in Plugged In Golf's 2026 Father's Day Golf Gift Guide, visit parxdesign.com.About Par x DesignPar x Design creates modern golf art for design-first spaces. Designed in San Francisco, the brand combines golf course photography , graphic design, and contemporary culture to create premium artwork for today's golfer. Through archival-quality prints and handcrafted framing options, Par x Design helps golfers bring the game they love into the spaces where they live, work, and unwind.

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