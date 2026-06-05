Date Posted: Friday, June 5th, 2026

The 40th Annual Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Delaware will take place Wednesday, June 10, through Friday, June 12, 2026, bringing together nearly 600 members of law enforcement from across the state to carry the Flame of Hope in honor of the athletes of Special Olympics Delaware.

Spanning multiple legs from Fenwick Island to Wilmington, this inspiring three-day event highlights law enforcement’s steadfast commitment to inclusion and support for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Since its inception, the Delaware Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised over $13 million to support year-round sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Torch Run Schedule Highlights

Wednesday, June 10

Upstate : Begins at 9:00 a.m. at New Castle County Police Department and travels to Wilmington PD for a ceremony at 9:30 a.m., before continuing along Kirkwood Highway to Delaware State Police Troop 6.

: Begins at 9:00 a.m. at New Castle County Police Department and travels to Wilmington PD for a ceremony at 9:30 a.m., before continuing along Kirkwood Highway to Delaware State Police Troop 6. Downstate : Begins at 3:30 p.m. at Fenwick Island and travels to the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand for a ceremony at 7:00 p.m. Following the ceremony, officers and athletes will complete a one-mile run to Grove Park.

Thursday, June 11

Downstate : Two Torch Run legs begin early—Delmar PD at 6:15 a.m. and Georgetown Circle at 6:55 a.m.—uniting in Harrington and continuing to Dover for a 1:45 p.m. ceremony on Legislative Mall.

: Two Torch Run legs begin early—Delmar PD at 6:15 a.m. and Georgetown Circle at 6:55 a.m.—uniting in Harrington and continuing to Dover for a 1:45 p.m. ceremony on Legislative Mall. Upstate : The run departs from Middletown PD at 10:30 a.m., also arriving in Dover in time for the afternoon ceremony. Law enforcement officers, Special Olympics athletes, and state legislators are invited to attend.

Friday, June 12

The Torch leaves Newark Shopping Center at 2:30 p.m. and completes its journey with the Final Leg into the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center, where the 2026 Summer Games Opening Ceremony will begin at approximately 4:00 p.m.

A Legacy of Inclusion

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® is more than a relay—it is a symbol of hope, inclusion, and community. Officers from departments across the state come together to honor the strength and determination of Special Olympics athletes while helping ensure that Delaware athletes continue to enjoy opportunities to grow in skill, confidence, and friendship.

Special Olympics Delaware offers year-round training and competition in 16 sports, supported by a passionate community of volunteers, coaches, and sponsors. Programs like the Torch Run help make these experiences possible for thousands of athletes statewide.