Wael Sharaydeh Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wael Sharaydeh [Shaun], founder of Vip Smoke Shop Distribution, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how he scaled a smoke shop franchise from one location to over 100 stores in five years while maintaining operational control and brand consistency.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Sharaydeh explores how to scale expansion with discipline and control, and breaks down how structured systems, brand clarity, and disciplined growth strategies can support sustainable scaling and long-term business stability.Shaun’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/shaun

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